Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Did you know the singer had got the SC to copyright his look?

Late singer Bappi Lahiri is credited with some of the biggest musical hits the country has heard. While he stood stall as a noted singer, the first image one has of the singer his his unique sense of style. Bappi da was known as 'Bling Bling Bappi Lahiri' in Bollywood and Hollywood owing to his love for adorning gold jewellery.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra for Vogue India, Bappi Lahiri had spoken about his sense of style. "My biggest inspiration was Elvis Presley. I watched him as a child—he had a chain with a big cross, dark glasses and a bracelet. I decided that I would also create an image for myself. And just like that I established my image with time—and today without gold there’s no Bappi da. Even now, after 50 years, if one of my songs plays, 2,000 people will be dancing. I just performed in Singapore, and before that in Muscat and Goa. The public is mad about me…," he shared.

Bappi Lahiri had also claimed that he got the Supreme Court to copyright his look so no one can mimick him or mock him. "I got the Supreme Court to copyright my look. Nobody can copy me, so no one can dress up like Bappi Lahiri or make fun of me. If anybody copies my dress, I will sue," he had said.

He added, "In fact, if anyone copies my songs, I’ll sue them, too. In 2002, ‘Kaliyon ka chaman’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar was used in an international song—they took it and didn’t give me any credit. I immediately went to Los Angeles and said credit had to be given. I didn’t want money because the song is owned by HMV. After one year they settled and I got justice. They’ve given an “original song composed by Bappi Lahiri” credit. There are some songs of mine, like ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, that have been sung in 45 languages. It has been remade in Russia, China, Istanbul. Sab ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ ke peechhe pagal hai! Even ‘Disco Dancer’ made history. When Michael Jackson visited India, he met me personally and said, “I love your song ‘Disco Dancer’.” He also loved my gold chains!"

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022 after prolonged illness.