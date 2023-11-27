Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary Did you know the singer had got the SC to copyright his look

Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Did you know the singer had got the SC to copyright his look?

Updated on: 27 November,2023 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary:

Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Did you know the singer had got the SC to copyright his look?

Bappi Lahiri . Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Did you know the singer had got the SC to copyright his look?
x
00:00

Late singer Bappi Lahiri is credited with some of the biggest musical hits the country has heard. While he stood stall as a noted singer, the first image one has of the singer his his unique sense of style. Bappi da was known as 'Bling Bling Bappi Lahiri' in Bollywood and Hollywood owing to his love for adorning gold jewellery. 


In an interview with Anupama Chopra for Vogue India, Bappi Lahiri had spoken about his sense of style. "My biggest inspiration was Elvis Presley. I watched him as a child—he had a chain with a big cross, dark glasses and a bracelet. I decided that I would also create an image for myself. And just like that I established my image with time—and today without gold there’s no Bappi da. Even now, after 50 years, if one of my songs plays, 2,000 people will be dancing. I just performed in Singapore, and before that in Muscat and Goa. The public is mad about me…," he shared. 


Bappi Lahiri had also claimed that he got the Supreme Court to copyright his look so no one can mimick him or mock him. "I got the Supreme Court to copyright my look. Nobody can copy me, so no one can dress up like Bappi Lahiri or make fun of me. If anybody copies my dress, I will sue," he had said. 


He added, "In fact, if anyone copies my songs, I’ll sue them, too. In 2002, ‘Kaliyon ka chaman’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar was used in an international song—they took it and didn’t give me any credit. I immediately went to Los Angeles and said credit had to be given. I didn’t want money because the song is owned by HMV. After one year they settled and I got justice. They’ve given an “original song composed by Bappi Lahiri” credit. There are some songs of mine, like ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, that have been sung in 45 languages. It has been remade in Russia, China, Istanbul. Sab ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ ke peechhe pagal hai! Even ‘Disco Dancer’ made history. When Michael Jackson visited India, he met me personally and said, “I love your song ‘Disco Dancer’.” He also loved my gold chains!"

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022 after prolonged illness. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bappi lahiri Music Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK