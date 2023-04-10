Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Lata Mangeshkars nephew Baiju revisits the works of Kabir

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Baiju revisits the works of Kabir

Updated on: 10 April,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Top

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Baiju on presenting a bouquet of emotions with his 10-track album

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Baiju revisits the works of Kabir

Lata Mangeshkar’s with nephew Baiju


Lata ji wanted me to do an album in our national language, Hindi, and of our revered poets or poet-saints. When I began composing and recording this album, I kept this a secret, since I wanted to surprise her with the final product. Alas! That was not meant to be,” laments Baiju Mangeshkar of his admired aunt, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Honouring her desire, he presents Man Mast Kabira, a collection of 10 songs that revisit the works of Kabir. 


In this interview, he highlights why the poet’s simplicity resonated with him.



Why did you decide to revive the works of Kabir, and how will this serve as a tribute to the legacy of the Mangeshkars?
Lata ji was keen that I work on an album devoted to a poet-saint like Kabir. She was fond of the works of a lot of poets, and all the wonderful people that she had the great opportunity of working with, including Sahir sahab [Ludhianvi], and Majrooh [Sultanpuri]. Kabir chose me, I didn’t choose Kabir. It was destiny. I have worked on spiritual music in the past; primarily in Punjabi and Urdu. I have composed and sung the works of Punjabi and Sufi saints. Kabir’s [work is] similar, and is called Nirguni bhajans and philosophical songs. Kabir’s thoughts resonated with me. Lata ji, and my father Hridaynath Mangeshkar, have [released] some amazing spiritual compositions too. Also, I love Kabir’s simplicity. His Hindi is easy to understand, and his thoughts are clear. Hence, it is [convenient] for a layperson to comprehend it. Also, his work is timeless. The things he wrote in the 15th century are relevant even today. Humankind hasn’t changed that much. Their complexities, egos, and [feelings of] discrimination are still prevalent. Kabir addresses all of that. This album honours the Mangeshkar family because I am a third-generation artiste. Also, this album has been made in collaboration with Saregama; our relationship goes back 80 glorious years.


Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: This is the ticket of the film in which the late Lata Mangeshkar had acted

How do you plan to integrate the kind of music that the Mangeshkars have been known for, with his poems?
The crux of the songs is Hindustani ragas and folk. So, the essence of the album is Hindustani. The members of the Mangeshkar family have been torch-bearers of Hindustani music. So, it was a natural process to make something with a touch of classical music.

How did you arrive at the selection of songs, and your approach to reviving them.
I have tried to capture the myriad moods of Kabir, and have used various ragas, something that Lata di had said leads to the making of an interesting album. The songs encapsulate various thoughts — They are philosophical, spiritual,  devotional, and also geets with dohas. It is a fragrant bouquet. If one song required an uptempo rhythm, another needed a folk tune. Some are sad songs, some are melancholic. I have enjoyed the various shades in this album. I haven’t chosen any song that [isn’t popular]. The poetry used in this album has been sung and interpreted by different artistes, across different times. 

lata mangeshkar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK