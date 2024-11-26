Bassist Mohini Dey has reacted to the linkup rumours surrounding her and AR Rahman. In a video, she called him a father figure. She said that they worked together for 8.5 years

The internet has been abuzz ever since musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation recently. Surprisingly, a few hours after Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the 'Jai Ho' singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch. As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's break up with her husband. Now, Dey has strongly reacted to the rumours and called them baseless allegations. She also said that she refers to AR Rahman as a father figure.

Mohini Dey on her equation with AR Rahman

Dey posted a video of herself clearing the air around the rumours and the divorce announcements. "I have a lot of father figures, role models in my life, and I've been really fortunate and grateful to have had them play vital roles in my upbringing. AR happens to be one of them. By AR, I mean AR Rahman. I respect him a lot. He is just like my father. He is actually a little bit younger than my dad. His daughter is exactly my age, I think. We have a lot of respect and love for each other," Mohini Dey said in the clip.

She further said, "I worked with him in his band as his bassist for eight and a half years. Until five years ago I moved to the US and I associated myself with other pop artistes in the US. I have my own band as well and my own music that I tour with. Anyway, long story short. Please be kind and respect our privacy. It's a personal matter, and it's painful. It's a painful process. So please be kind".

Mohini criticises misinformation and lack of empathy

Along with the video, she wrote, "It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events. I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc. It's disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this. It saddens me to see people’s state of mind. @arrahman is a legend and he is just like father to me!"

"I have many role models & father figures in life that have played vital roles in my career and upbringing. To name a few- My dad who taught me everything music (who I lost a year ago) and then @ranjitbarot1 who introduced me to the industry, @louizbanksofficial who shaped me & @arrahman who gave me the freedom to shine in his shows and his musical arrangements during recording sessions. I cherish and treasure that and will always do!" she added.

"Media/Paps do not understand the effect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I don't owe anyone any explanations but also, I don't want this to brew and interrupt my day so, Kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy. Love, Mo," concluded her note.