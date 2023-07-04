Bawaal: Ahead of teaser release, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor drop BTS image from romantic film

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a romantic still with Janhvi from 'Bawaal' and announce the teaser release date

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Pic/Instagram

'Bawaal', starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by the much-acclaimed National award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari, fans will see Dhawan and Kapoor together for the first time on-screen. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.

Varun took to Instagram to announce the release of the teaser tomorrow at noon. The picture featured him and Janhvi in an intimate embrace against a stunning setting sun. He captioned the post, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte #Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12.”

Not much is known about the plot of the film but the first look shared by Prime Video generated a lot of buzz. The poster featured Varun and Janhvi embracing against a war-torn landscape and with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The tagline said, ‘Every love story has its own war’ – a Parisian love story can never go wrong!

Bawaal is a love story produced in collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Director Nitesh Tiwari said, “Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi.”

“Prime Video is absolutely delighted with the opportunity to take one of the country’s most renowned directors, Nitesh Tiwari’s labour of love Bawaal to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories with a worldwide launch,” said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India. “Bawaal is the first film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to premiere directly on Prime Video globally, and we thank Sajid for trusting us with this very special film. Bawaal is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Jahnvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world. We cannot wait for Prime Video audiences to enjoy this beautiful film.”

With their direct-to-OTT release, the Bawaal team is focusing on a global launch and curating worldwide appeal for their film. The star cast is expected to launch the film trailer at a grand event in Dubai on 8th July.