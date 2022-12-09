Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells THIS PERSON ‘Tumse bada mastermind pure season me nahi’

Any guesses who was she talking about!
Pic Courtesy: PR
With the direction that the ongoing episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is taking, many are left wondering if there are going to be any eliminations or not because for the last few weeks, there has been none. Rumor mills are abuzz that actress Tina Datta will be evicted tonight & there is a major talk on twitter about the circumstances that led to her eviction. As per grapevine, apparently Bigg Boss rested the decision on Shalin to either keep them both safe by pressing the buzzer or to allow them to be evicted & try to claim back the whopping Rs. 25 lakhs of prize money that they lost previously.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s generosity gets wrong fully targeted by Soundarya Sharma over her unjustified demands
Earlier too, the inmates had got a chance to redeem the prize money that they lost during a task but they instead chose to save the nominated contestants from eviction by pressing the buzzer. After Nimrit & MC Stan were saved with majority votes, Shalin had a tough decision to make between saving either Tina & Sumbul or the prize money. Earlier the housemates were not happy when evictions were stalled at the cost of prize money, so Shalin made a tough choice & refrained from pressing the buzzer.
Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta shown the exit door
What i heard if its true…Oh god Shalin. Tumse bada mastermind koi nahi poore season mein. @BiggBoss ka khel khud par hi ulta padh gaya ð¤¦ð¼âï¸ð© #bb16— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 9, 2022
Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had been on the twice, is an ardent ‘Bigg Boss’s. Recently, she took to social media and was seen rooting for Shalin. She posted, “She wrote, 'What i heard if its true…Oh god Shalin. Tumse bada mastermind koi nahi poore season mein. @BiggBoss ka khel khud par hi ulta padh gaya’.