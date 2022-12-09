Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells THIS PERSON Tumse bada mastermind pure season me nahi

Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells THIS PERSON ‘Tumse bada mastermind pure season me nahi’

Updated on: 09 December,2022 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Any guesses who was she talking about!

Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells THIS PERSON ‘Tumse bada mastermind pure season me nahi’

Pic Courtesy: PR


With the direction that the ongoing episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is taking, many are left wondering if there are going to be any eliminations or not because for the last few weeks, there has been none. Rumor mills are abuzz that actress Tina Datta will be evicted tonight & there is a major talk on twitter about the circumstances that led to her eviction. As per grapevine, apparently Bigg Boss rested the decision on Shalin to either keep them both safe by pressing the buzzer or to allow them to be evicted & try to claim back the whopping Rs. 25 lakhs of prize money that they lost previously.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s generosity gets wrong fully targeted by Soundarya Sharma over her unjustified demands



Earlier too, the inmates had got a chance to redeem the prize money that they lost during a task but they instead chose to save the nominated contestants from eviction by pressing the buzzer. After Nimrit & MC Stan were saved with majority votes, Shalin had a tough decision to make between saving either Tina & Sumbul or the prize money. Earlier the housemates were not happy when evictions were stalled at the cost of prize money, so Shalin made a tough choice & refrained from pressing the buzzer.


Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta shown the exit door

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had been on the twice, is an ardent ‘Bigg Boss’s. Recently, she took to social media and was seen rooting for Shalin. She posted, “She wrote, 'What i heard if its true…Oh god Shalin. Tumse bada mastermind koi nahi poore season mein. @BiggBoss  ka khel khud par hi ulta padh gaya’.

 

 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Bigg Boss 16 bigg boss Entertainment Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment Buzz devoleena bhattacharjee bollywood news Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK