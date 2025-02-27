Breaking News
Abhishek Bachchan is back to being a dad

Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Be Happy promises to be a tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv (played by Bachchan), and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara (Verma)

Abhishek Bachchan

After I Want to Talk, which delves into the life of a father battling cancer, Abhishek Bachchan returns with another story on a dad and a daughter with Be Happy Abhishek Bachchan has announced the release date of his upcoming movie, Be Happy. On February 26, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the film’s poster, and also revealed that it will première on Prime Video on March 14.


Besides Bachchan, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma in lead roles. Johnny Lever and Harleen Sethi will also star in it. Be Happy promises to be a tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv (played by Bachchan), and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara (Verma). 


Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter’s hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.


The project has been backed by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under her director-husband’s banner, Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd.  Talking about the film, Remo said, “For Lizelle and me, Be Happy is a true passion project—a deeply moving story that celebrates the special bond between a father and daughter through the magic of music and dance. 

It’s a relationship that’s universal and transcends cultures, and we wanted to bring that emotion to life in a way that feels both authentic and uplifting.” Bachchan was previously seen in another film that showcased the bond between a father and a daughter. Shoojit Sircar’s 2024 drama I Want to Talk was based on the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor who faced life-altering surgeries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

