Before curtain comes down on Cirkus

Ranveer-Rohit shoot additional scenes of Cirkus over week-long schedule

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty, who recently returned from South Africa after filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has immediately dived headlong into the world of Cirkus. We hear leading man Ranveer Singh has retraced his steps to the set of the comedy to shoot an additional sequence and some patch scenes. A source reveals, “Rohit has lined up a seven-to-10 days’ schedule for the patch shoot with the principal cast. Ranveer began filming his portions on July 21 at Mehboob Studio, Bandra, where a set has been put up. If things go as per plan, the shoot will be wrapped up by the month-end, following which Rohit will focus on post-production.”

Cirkus, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles, is slated to hit the big screen on December 23. With the laugh riot, Shetty has attempted to give a desi twist to Shakespeare’s renowned play, The Comedy of Errors. The film, which marks Singh’s second project with Shetty after the successful Simmba (2018), will see the actor in a double role.

