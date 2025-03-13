Actress Bhagyashree sustained a deep wound on her forehead while playing pickleball. The actress underwent surgery for the same and got 13 stitches

Bhagyashree

Actress Bhagyashree recently sustained injuries while playing pickleball. She had to get 13 stitches after suffering a deep cut above her left eyebrow. Pictures of the actress receiving stitches at a hospital in the city are doing the rounds on social media.

Photos of the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress getting treated and recovering have surfaced online. In one of the pictures shared by a paparazzo, Bhagyashree can be seen getting her forehead injury treated in a hospital. There is also a close-up picture of the deep cut she sustained while playing the popular sport of pickleball. Another photo shows her with a bandaged forehead, smiling despite the injury.

About Pickleball

Speaking of pickleball, the sport has quickly gained popularity in India, especially in Mumbai, with more and more celebrities picking up the paddle. With reportedly over 50,000 players and more than 1,000 courts across the country, India has emerged as one of the leading nations in this sport, which has taken the world by storm. Though invented in the U.S. in 1965, pickleball gained global traction primarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai has become the hub of the sport in India, boasting 120 courts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region—the highest number in the country. Delhi follows with 80 pickleball courts. One of the reasons behind the sport’s rising popularity in Mumbai is the increasing participation of celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and many more.

About Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree had her breakthrough performance in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. After doing a couple of films, she left the industry to focus on her personal life.

In 2021, she made a proper comeback to films with the bilingual releases Thalaivii and Radhe Shyam, in which she played pivotal roles. In February 2022, she participated as a contestant in StarPlus's Smart Jodi alongside her husband, Himalaya Dasani. In 2023, she made a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, reuniting with her first co-star Salman Khan, after 34 years. Her husband and son also made cameo appearances alongside her.