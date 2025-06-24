Breaking News
Bhagyashree shares 'Monday Memories' from 2019 Maasai Mara trip — check out the pictures now

Updated on: 24 June,2025 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree Dutt took to Instagram to share pictures from her 2019 Maasai Mara trip. Reflecting on the memorable experience and the wildlife she encountered, she wrote, 'It reminded me how incompetent we are as humans'

Bhagyashree shares ‘Monday Memories’ from 2019 Maasai Mara trip — check out the pictures now

Picture Courtesy/Bhagyashree's Instagram account

Bhagyashree shares ‘Monday Memories’ from 2019 Maasai Mara trip — check out the pictures now
Actress Bhagyashree used social media to recall one of her most amazing trips to The Maasai Mara in Africa back in 2019. 

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress dropped a string of photos and videos on Instagram of all the animals they got to see during their visit to the wildlife century such as zebras, giraffes, elephants, rhinos, gazelle, wilder beasts, and crocodiles.


Looking back in time, Bhagyashree penned the caption, "MondayMemories! The Masai Mara.. one of the most amazing and treasured experiences I had. (2019)These are just a few of the animals we got close and personal... there were ofcourse the lions. ...and then zebras, giraffe, elephants, rhino, gazelle, wilderbeasts, crocs, and many more."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

She further noted that these creatures live in harmony with nature, whereas humans continue to be incompetent to share the world.

"It makes one realize how incompetant we are as humans to share our space. While these magnificent creatures live in harmony, balancing nature's unwritten rules. I am glad I ticked this one on my bucket list," she added.

Earlier this month, Bhagyashree made an endearing revelation about her husband, Himalaya Dassani.

She disclosed that although they have been married for years, Himalaya had never officially proposed to her. However, to make up for it, he recently surprised her during a photoshoot with a romantic proposal.

Sharing a couple of stills from the special moment, Bhagyashree penned, “Hubby's Proposal! Secrete let out...No matter what everyone feels about Himalayji being a romantic husband.. he wasn't so earlier and I kept telling him that he never really had proposed to me. So here I was, midst of a photoshoot & to my surprise he just interrupted us with this song. (Diljit would have cried to hear this version tho) But yay ! Hubby decided to finally to go on his knees. Sharing some candid pics that my photographer @prashantsamtani clicked.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

