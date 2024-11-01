In celebration of Bhai Dooj, the appreciation for brother-sister duos is definitely in the air. To commemorate the occasion, here are five of the most iconic brother-sister pairs to have graced our screens.

On the occasion of this special day of Bhai Dooj, brother-sister duo appreciation is definitely in the air. So, as a treat, here are five of the most iconic brother-sister jodis to grace our screens over the years. Let's dive into the Bhai Dooj festivities and reminisce about these popular duos:

Popular on screen brother-sister duos

1) Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai (Max and Shirley Dias, Josh)

When it comes to brother-sister relationships, we know there is a mix of fights, arguments, and a little love sprinkled in here and there. So, of course, Max and Shirley's relationship comes to mind. This duo had become one of the most popular brother-sister pairs in Bollywood because, even though this film didn't take over the box office, this pairing made history by becoming the most popular. I mean, who can forget the song Apun Bola?

2) Arbaaz Khan-Kajol (Vishal and Muskaan Thakur, Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya)

Arbaaz Khan's 'Bade Bhaiya' portrayal in this movie deserves several awards. His all-too-serious yet pyaar, only for his behna, persona managed to perfectly remind us all of our brothers. Not to mention, his brotherly hatred for Sooraj made us all shudder a little. It's of popular opinion that Arbaaz's role, though that of a brother, was much more than that; he was a mother and father too.

3). Farhan Akhtar-Divya Dutta (Milkha Singh and Isri Kaur, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)

This pairing took India by storm. Diya Dutta and Farhan Akhtar together were bound to create magic, and did they ever? The way Farhan portrays the role of the caring elder brother, always wanting to make his sister proud, makes you almost forget that they are not actually related. In fact, this pairing left everyone teary-eyed in the theatre. The scene where Milka finally gives his 'didi' gold earrings left a whole in all our hearts.

4) Prateik-Genelia D’Souza (Amit and Aditi Mahant, Jaane Tu, Ya Jaane Na)

Aditi and Jai's love story of going from friends to lovers made us realise very early on what our favourite trope is. However, her brother, Prateik, played the most important role in the film because he made Aditi realise her true feelings for Jai. Like all brothers and sisters, their relationship was a hot and cold one, which was beautifully depicted in the film.

5) Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra (Ayesha and Kabir Mehra)

No list is complete without our favourite chaotic siblings from Dil Dhadakne Do, Ayesha and Kabir Mehra. The movie gave us a glimpse into the sibling dynamics in an affluent family. The movie consisted of a whole lot of subtle 'AWW' moments throughout, along with all the cute moments the two shared together. Whether it was sitting on the bed together, just talking about life, or just playfully joshing around, Ayesha and Kabir give us siblings goals throughout!