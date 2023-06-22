Bhavana Pandey, who is known for The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was flooded with wishes from family and friends on social media

Picture Courtesy/ Chunky Panday's Instagram account

Actor Chunky Pandey on Wednesday penned a sweet note for his wife Bhavana Pandey on her birthday, along with throwback pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Chunky shared a string of throwback pictures with Bhavana and wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Girl in the World. Love you Forever.”

In the first, the actor can be seen giving a hug to his wife. The second picture showcased Bhavana posing for the camera. The third and fourth pictures featured the couple’s candid photos.

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Bobby Deol wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” ”Happy birthday Bhav” actor Urmila Matondkar commented.

Reacting to the birthday post, Bhavana replied, “Love you.”

Ananya Panday also shared a throwback video of her parents in her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma.”

Bhavna Pandey carved a public identity for herself after she participated in the Netflix reality show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. She was cast alongside her close friends Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor. The show has had two seasons so far and the makers will be releasing the third season soon.

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday tied the knot in January 1998. They have two daughters, Ananya, an actress, and Rysa. In the second season of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Chunky and Bhavana renewed their wedding vows. Their vow renewal ceremony was the finale of the season and the highlight of the season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky was last seen in ‘Liger’, where Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Chunky has also worked in series like ‘Pop Kaun?’ and ‘Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip.’ Ananya, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has also wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's next and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with the Prime Video original series 'Call me Bae' where she plays a fashionista.

(with inputs from ANI)