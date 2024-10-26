Bhavana Panday who recently featured in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives spoke about her daughter Ananya Panday success streak in Bollywood

Bhavana and Ananya Panday

Bhavana Pandey could not be happier for her daughter Ananya Panday, who recently won the hearts of the audience with her performance in 'CTRL' film and 'Call Me Bae' web series.

Speaking with ANI via a video interview, the proud mom expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work. While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them.

" (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

Meanwhile, Bhavana is also being praised for her stint in the third season of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The reality series, which has been titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives this season, introduces three new cast members: Delhi-based socialites Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Bhavana is not an actor like her daughter and husband Chunky. So for her stepping into the limelight, sharing her life in front of cameras must have been challenging, While talking about the show, she admitted that she took time to get comfortable in front of the cameras.

"It's been a journey. In season one, I was very very conscious and you know what I wasn't too sure of what I should say or how, you know, I should be presenting myself but now it's been three seasons... it's been a journey and I have gotten more and more comfortable with the camera. And also we shoot a scene for three or four hours, we're, just talking and there's no script given to us. So you kind of ease into the camera and you forget that the cameras are out and you just start being yourself and you're very real. And the show is made on the edit table. They're going to pick the best moments, the most wonderful moments, the most emotional moments and the camera never lies," Bhavana shared.

