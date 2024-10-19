Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey tied the knot in 1998. They have two daughters Ananya and Rysa. The star wife says that she has been celebrating Karwa Chauth for 27 years

Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey, who is back with the third season of ‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ has been celebrating Karwa Chauth for the past 27 years. She speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about her rituals, sargi preparations, and traditions. Bhavana also reveals if Chunky fasts for her.

Bhavana Pandey’s Karwa Chauth rituals have been the same for 27 years

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey tied the knot in 1998. They have two daughters Ananya and Rysa. The star wife says that she started fasting for her husband after getting engaged and the only times she didn’t was during pregnancy. She says, “I follow all the traditions as much as I can. I have my sargi early in the morning before I go to sleep, that is before sunrise. I have some almonds, seviyan, and aloo paratha with dahi, and drink lots and lots of water.”

Bhavana gets dressed in all her finery and this is the one day she wears her mangalsutra and sindoor. “Every year I go to Sunita Kapoor’s house. She hosts the Karwa Chauth dinner which is just spectacular. We do a puja in the evening, we chat, play cards and just wait around for the moon to show up.”

Bhavana Pandey’s prep for Karwa Chauth

Bhavana Pandey makes sure she’s well hydrated before going to bed ahead of fasting for Karwa Chauth. She also eats a proper meal and avoids going out in the sun to not get tired physically. She elaborates, “I do not follow too many responsibilities that day. Even my family knows that they're not supposed to disturb me too much. I sleep for as long as I can. It's more like a rest day for me. I don't even have long conversations on the phone because that also kind of dehydrates me.”

Does Chunky Panday fast for Karwa Chauth?

Bhavana Pandey reveals, “Chunky, who has obviously not starved all day, still hogs with me. We eat loads of food. He looks very pleased and is very happy. I know if I didn’t keep he wouldn’t be that happy. I've never been forced and I love doing it.”

“As far as presents are concerned, I don't expect that day because I have kept Karwa Chauth. Whatever I have asked Chunky has always given me. He's always been a very supportive and amazing husband and an amazing father to my kids. And it's just my way of saying ‘Thank you’ to him,” she adds.