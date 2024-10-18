Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Bhavana Panday explains why Saif Ali Khan was the perfect guest for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Bhavana Panday explains why Saif Ali Khan was the perfect guest for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Bhavana Panday says Saif Ali Khan was the perfect choice for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives as he shares a bond with the seven women

Bhavana Panday explains why Saif Ali Khan was the perfect guest for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Saif Ali Khan in the show; (right) Bhavana Panday

Listen to this article
Bhavana Panday explains why Saif Ali Khan was the perfect guest for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives
x
00:00

Avid viewers of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives watch it as much for the star cameos as for the peek it affords into the inner world of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. While the latest season, titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has the usual celebrities—Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, among others—Saif Ali Khan makes a brief appearance. It is a pleasant surprise to see the reticent actor on the show, which is a face-off between the swish set of Delhi and Mumbai.   


Bhavana believes Khan was the perfect choice for the reality series. “Saif is in the third season, like we had Shah Rukh Khan in the first and Ranveer Singh in the second. I have known Saif for years, he has worked with Chunky [Panday] and Neelam. Saif was the right person for this scene as he knows all seven of us well, in his own capacity,” she shares.


Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla have joined the third season. Bhavana says their addition has changed the dynamics between the original four. “While bringing them into our core group was to throw us off, I felt closer to my group and more protective about our friendship,” she smiles.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan maheep kapoor neelam kothari Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Web Series Entertainment News bhavna pandey

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK