Bhavana Panday says Saif Ali Khan was the perfect choice for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives as he shares a bond with the seven women

Saif Ali Khan in the show; (right) Bhavana Panday

Listen to this article Bhavana Panday explains why Saif Ali Khan was the perfect guest for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives x 00:00

Avid viewers of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives watch it as much for the star cameos as for the peek it affords into the inner world of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. While the latest season, titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has the usual celebrities—Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, among others—Saif Ali Khan makes a brief appearance. It is a pleasant surprise to see the reticent actor on the show, which is a face-off between the swish set of Delhi and Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavana believes Khan was the perfect choice for the reality series. “Saif is in the third season, like we had Shah Rukh Khan in the first and Ranveer Singh in the second. I have known Saif for years, he has worked with Chunky [Panday] and Neelam. Saif was the right person for this scene as he knows all seven of us well, in his own capacity,” she shares.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla have joined the third season. Bhavana says their addition has changed the dynamics between the original four. “While bringing them into our core group was to throw us off, I felt closer to my group and more protective about our friendship,” she smiles.