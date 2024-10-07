Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives's this season promises double the drama, style, and spice, as it dives into one of the biggest rivalries of all time—Delhi vs. Mumbai.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3 to premiere on Oct 18

Are you running low on spice? Worry not, because the queens are back with yet another season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'! This season promises double the drama, style, and spice, as it dives into one of the biggest rivalries of all time—Delhi vs. Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

On October 18, your favourite gang returns to Netflix with a new twist! The fabulous lives of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh will welcome new additions as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla join the mix in 'Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives'.

The trailer for the new season is all things fun and fantastic. It begins with the fabulous wives discussing a show where they’re indulging in household chores, only for Maheep Kapoor to point out that they need more drama. Enter the Delhiites, who steal the spotlight as they set out to prove why Delhi is better than Mumbai. We’re sure this rivalry will have you rolling out of your seats!

Everything you need to know about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

For the uninitiated, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' bears a striking resemblance to the immensely popular 'Real Housewives' series, albeit with a Bollywood twist. The show stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey as they navigate the complex and thrilling world of Bollywood's high society. However, what truly sets the show apart is its penchant for intriguing cameo appearances, with none more captivating than Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri's appearances have added an extra layer of fascination to the series.

The first two seasons of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' have undeniably been attention-grabbers, deftly blending the glitz and glamour of Bollywood with the relatable challenges and triumphs of its leading ladies. The show offers an unvarnished look at their personal and professional lives, granting viewers a rare glimpse into the inner sanctum of Bollywood's elite.

However, what has kept viewers hooked and coming back for more is the charisma and chemistry of the four leading ladies. Their camaraderie, conflicts, and candid conversations resonate with audiences, making them feel like cherished confidantes. Fans of the show took to the comments to express how much they missed the show.