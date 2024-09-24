'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 3 is all set to stream on Netflix next month. This time the regulars- Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey will be joined by Delhi socialites

Save the date, darling! On October 18, your favourite gang returns to Netflix with a new twist! The Fabulous Lives of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, will see new additions as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla join the mix in Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives.

This season isn’t just about everyone’s favourite Bollywood wives—oh no, it’s about two worlds colliding in the most D(ha)ramatic way possible! Bollywood royalty Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, fashionista and philanthropist Shalini Passi, and fierce boss woman Kalyani Saha Chawla are ready to crash the party. The stakes have never been higher! Get ready for the ultimate showdown between the OG Bollywood ladies and the three women from the capital city in a battle of wits, fun, drama and glamour - and of course the age-old question: which city is best, Mumbai or Delhi?

Everything you need to know about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

For the uninitiated, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' bears a striking resemblance to the immensely popular 'Real Housewives' series, albeit with a Bollywood twist. The show stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey as they navigate the complex and thrilling world of Bollywood's high society. However, what truly sets the show apart is its penchant for intriguing cameo appearances, with none more captivating than Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri's appearances have added an extra layer of fascination to the series.

The first two seasons of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' have undeniably been attention-grabbers, deftly blending the glitz and glamour of Bollywood with the relatable challenges and triumphs of its leading ladies. The show offers an unvarnished look at their personal and professional lives, granting viewers a rare glimpse into the inner sanctum of Bollywood's elite.

However, what has kept viewers hooked and coming back for more is the charisma and chemistry of the four leading ladies. Their camaraderie, conflicts, and candid conversations resonate with audiences, making them feel like cherished confidantes. Fans of the show took to the comments to express how much they missed the show.