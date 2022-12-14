'Bhediya' writer Niren Bhatt: We’d like to make a sequel, 100 per cent

As Bhediya wins praise, writer says Varun-led monster comedy has been designed to pave way for second edition

A still from the film

Producer Dinesh Vijan has often stated how he is building his own on-screen universe of horror comedies that delivers on the laughs while tackling different themes. Varun Dhawan-led Bhediya is the latest step in that direction. The film may have had moderate success at the box office, but has been praised for shedding light on the subject of environmental conservation. So, will we see a sequel to the werewolf comedy? Writer Niren Bhatt confirms that the second instalment to the movie, also starring Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee, is underway.

Niren Bhatt

“We would like to make a sequel, 100 per cent. In fact, we have deliberately kept several threads open,” says the writer.

Bhatt adds that director Amar Kaushik and he consciously designed Bhediya as “the origin story of the superhero”. The monster comedy revolves around Dhawan’s Bhaskar who, after being attacked by a werewolf in Arunachal Pradesh, turns into a shape-shifting beast. With the film’s climax introducing Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana’s characters from Stree (2018), Bhatt admits that a crossover is in the offing. “[The story of Bhediya] has a connection with Stree, as we have

already seen. We are trying to merge both the films, and make this into a universe [of horror comedies].”

Also Read: Kriti Sanon pens down appreciation post for Varun Dhawan, team 'Bhediya'

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal