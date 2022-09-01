Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: Revisiting the era of the path-breaking performer!

Can we forget Rao's character from Shahid that came as a realistic portrayal of the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi? The actor clearly amazes us with his brilliant performance by delivering such a layered role
Rajkummar Rao. Pic/Yogen Shah
Rajkummar Rao has emerged as one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who not only has proved his worth before the screens but also proven his way through major critical acclamations. The actor has built a noteworthy career, starting small but going to play some atypical characters in Shahid and Newton. The actor turned 37 on Wednesday, and the moment calls for some special revisit on the actor's path-breaking performances.
Can we forget Rao's character from Shahid that came as a realistic portrayal of the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi? The actor clearly amazes us with his brilliant performance by delivering such a layered role.
Rajkummar aka the Badass Babua from Bareilly Ki Barfi gave us an interesting peek into his versatile acting with his dual roles in the comedy-drama. The actor's smooth role-shift proved that he could aptly carry both intense as well as light-hearted roles with much perfection.
Rajkummar Rao turning a ladies tailor in horror-comedy Stree gives us a much-needed laugh. Stree remains one of his most successful films at the box office.
Rao has been one of the actors to have the busiest 2022 with major films releasing. 2022 saw the actor's much-awaited releases with his OTT venture HIT where Rao's intense avatar got his fans another insight into his diverse roles and gained him utter appreciation for his impeccable acting. This year also saw the release of his comedy-drama 'Badhaai Ho' where the actor won all the hearts again with his comic role.
The actor is currently prepping up for his upcoming releases namely 'Bheed', 'Monica, O My Darling' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi.' With a quite packed up year for the actor, he is all set to woo his audience again with his smashing releases in the coming months.
Here's wishing Rajkummar Rao a very Happy Birthday!
