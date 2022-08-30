'Monica, O My Darling': New stills from Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi starrer unveiled

Netflix dropped new stills from their upcoming film 'Monica O My Darling'
Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. Pics/Yogen Shah
Rajkummar Rao has collaborated with Huma Qureshi to be a part of Netflix's crime thriller 'Monica, O My Darling'. On Monday, Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared the update.
"Reason #286942 to watch #MonicaOMyDarling: Is kahaani mein bahut dum hai! #MonicaOMyDarling #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix," he wrote, sharing his and his co-stars' look from the film.
Apart from Huma and Rajkummar, the film also stars Sikander Kher, Radhika Apte, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others. 'Monica, O My Darling' is helmed by Vasan Bala.
Sharing more details about the project, Bala said, "Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure."
As per a statement, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved.
Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan are also a part of the crime drama.
