Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses 100 crore collections within just 10 days

Updated on: 30 May,2022 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a close up of himself, where he can be seen grinning with happiness and captioned it, "100 crore wali smile #BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

Kartik Aaryan/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Kartik Aaryan has all reasons to be flying high as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has successfully raked in over 100 crores for his latest in less than 10 days since the release of the film. 

