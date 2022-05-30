Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses 100 crore collections within just 10 days

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a close up of himself, where he can be seen grinning with happiness and captioned it, "100 crore wali smile #BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

Kartik Aaryan/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Kartik Aaryan has all reasons to be flying high as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has successfully raked in over 100 crores for his latest in less than 10 days since the release of the film.

