Director Anees Bazmee is all set to scare and entertain audiences once again with the highly anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Bazmee announced the film's shooting commencement on Saturday by sharing a photo from the set on social media where he is seen watching the monitor. Captioning the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "My Happy Place...". While his fractured leg also captured the eyeballs of netizens.

This is a remarkable feat considering Bazmee suffered a leg fracture during a pre-production scouting trip across India. After receiving initial medical attention on-site, he underwent surgery in Mumbai, where doctors inserted a steel plate in his leg. Despite being prescribed six months of bed rest, Bazmee's dedication to the project has him back on set, determined to bring "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" to life.

On Saturday, lead actor Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram and shared the news of starting the “biggest film” of his career. He uploaded a picture of himself praying to the Gods with his back facing the camera. He wrote in the caption, “Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Later, the 'Shehzaada' actor shared a monochrome snap of the film's clapboard that he captioned, "Here we go."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Bazmee also directed the second part and will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.