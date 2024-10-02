This event was held to support cancer survivors, and Hina Khan, who is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer, also participated in the ramp walk

Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Don't miss it! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 duo Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri ramp walk at Namo Bharat event x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will be sharing the screen for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is set to come out on November 1, 2024. While promoting the film, the two actors made a stylish entrance at the Namo Bharat event, where they impressed the audience with their fashionable looks and charm. This event was held to support cancer survivors, and Hina Khan, who is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer, also participated in the ramp walk.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri look stunning at Namo Bharat event

A video has surfaced showing Triptii Dimri in a beautiful pink lehenga and Kartik Aaryan in a black embroidered sherwani. They both look stunning. The event, called “Namo Bharat – Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage,” was organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation.

Kartik Aaryan shared at the event, “It is a matter of great fortune for me. We are also celebrating ‘virasat’ and ‘vikas’ here. I think by walking with cancer and terror survivors, my chest has swelled to 56 inches.”

He also talked about his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', saying, "In entertainment, our country is ahead and on this aspect we are bringing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' this Diwali.."

Tripti emphasised the growing women's empowerment in India and added, "All I want to say is because of women's empowerment every daughter in India feels safe. Every woman gets an opportunity and has the courage to fulfil their dreams. In every field, women are moving ahead and it will only go up from here."

Hina Khan look stunning at the Namo Bharat event

Actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, walked the ramp in a light pink-hued traditional outfit. "This event has been organised specially to salute the spirit of India. We are all going through something or have survived something; we are all survivors...I am fighting the battle and one day I will also be a survivor...this walk is a walk of courage, service and heritage. My journey is not easy...the chemo is very hard but I put in my efforts and God also gives me the spirit to bounce back...," added Hina.

Manish Malhotra expresses his feelings for the Namo Bharat event

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra believes that events like 'Namo Bharat' hold a lot of meaning to him as "I have done a lot of shows and this has been my work as well as my life from films to fashion. But when I do such shows it means a lot to me. It is very important to us because our heart is in it. Of course, the heart is in our work always. But this has a lot more meaning. Today having shared the ramp this entire fashion show with terror victims and cancer survivors gives it a lot more meaning and I am so happy today that fashion, textile, embroidery, and the beautiful work of our craftspeople is being celebrated and today we are celebrating people who are survivors. So I am really happy and grateful."

(With inputs from ANI)