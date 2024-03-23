'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' makers have put up a major set in Film City to shoot an elaborate song sequence choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Kartik Aaryan

If Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was iconic, the next part will be even better. Makers Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee are making sure the film is grander, more exciting and upping the ante in every way possible.

In keeping with that the makers have put up a major set in Film City to shoot an elaborate song sequence. The song is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

A source close from the project recently divulged details. “It is one of Bollywood’s biggest song shoots till date. 1000 dancers have joined in yesterday and this is Rooh Baba's entry scene in the film. Kartik has been working on this for the past two weeks. His prep is flawless. The scale and extravagance of the set promise a visual feast for audiences. Ganesh and Kartik have tried something unexpected and never seen before. The shoot started this week and will continue into next week.”