Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan heads to Patna for Litti Chokha

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star Kartik Aaryan heads to Patna for 'Litti Chokha'

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture from his flight on Instagram. In the photo, the actor can be seen striking his famous "Rooh Baba" pose from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star Kartik Aaryan heads to Patna for 'Litti Chokha'

Picture Courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star Kartik Aaryan heads to Patna for 'Litti Chokha'
x
00:00

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', shared with fans that he is heading to Patna to enjoy "Litti Chokha", a traditional Bihari dish.


Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Kartik shared a picture from his flight. In the photo, the actor can be seen striking his famous "Rooh Baba" pose from the movie.


Kartik kept his look casual, wearing a checkered t-shirt, comfy pants, and black sunglasses.


Along with the picture, Kartik added a caption that read, "Rooh Baba is coming for u Litti Chokha. Rooh Baba x Patna. Air India x Vistara."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which was released on Diwali, has been performing incredibly well at the box office.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 patna bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK