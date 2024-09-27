Kartik Aaryan is back, facing off against the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The newly released teaser promises a spooky and thrilling showdown

In Pic: Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan (Screengrabs from teaser)

‘Kya laga kahaani khatam ho gayi?’ No, it’s not over yet! Get ready for a haunted Diwali this year as Rooh Baba, aka Kartik Aaryan, is back, and this time, he’s going head-to-head with none other than the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan. The teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is out now, and it can’t get any spookier. The cast and makers of the film, in a collab post, have put out the teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', and it’s giving us goosebumps.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser is out now

The teaser of the third film in the franchise opens with Manjulika speaking in Bengali, followed by Kartik Aaryan saying, "Kya laga kahani khatam ho gayi?" and the iconic "Ami Je Tomar" playing in the background. The teaser further shows that this time, the legend of devils is returning to tell another story. This time, Manjulika will fight for the singhasan (throne). The teaser also shows Aaryan romancing Triptii Dimri. The caption of the post reads, "Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi!! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika… Iss Diwali. Teaser Out Now!! The Epic Horror Adventure begins this Diwali."

Fans go crazy as the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases

As soon as the makers drop the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans started showing their excitment in the comment section. One wrote, “KARTIK I M SCREAMINGGGGGGG ROOH BABA LOOOKS SO GOOD AND THE DAMN VOICEOVERSSSSS!!!”. “Finally OG Manjulika is back with 3x more horror plot(red hearts),” another one wrote. A third fan shared, “THE VFX!! THE GRAND SETS!!! EVERYTHING IS BLOCKBUSTER ABOUT THIS MOVIE!! LETSS GOOO!! YE DIWALI HOGI BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 WALI “

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.