mid-day brings you all the dope from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch in Jaipur—from Kartik Aaryan clashing with two Manjulikas, to Vidya Balan joking about possessing the film’s producer

The cast with director Anees Bazmee

Listen to this article Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan faces 2 Manjulikas, Vidya Balan’s ‘possession’ joke steals the show x 00:00

When we stepped into Raj Mandir Cinema for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s trailer launch, we bumped into multiple Manjulikas. A few steps later, we were met with several Rooh Babas. Clearly, the makers were setting the mood for the horror comedy’s third instalment that stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar decide to launch the trailer in Jaipur? Aaryan explained, “The first leg of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [2022] was shot here. So, we thought it was only right to kickstart our campaign here.” Balan added that the 2007 edition too was shot in the Pink City.



The team unveils the poster outside Raj Mandir Cinema. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks her return to the horror comedy’s universe after 17 years. The actor, who made the character of Manjulika iconic, said that she was grateful to the director for taking the franchise forward. “I want to thank Anees bhai for bringing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, else I would have possessed Bhushan,” she quipped.

The Diwali release promises to be a riot with Aaryan’s Rooh Baba clashing with two Manjulikas, essayed by Balan and Dixit. In a scene in the trailer, the two actors are seen teasing Rooh Baba, as they ask him, ‘Who is the real Manjulika?’ Aaryan admitted that he was in awe of his two talented co-stars. “There is always one of those moments where you know something magical is going to unfold. This shot with Vidya ma’am and Madhuri ma’am was that. We shot the scene in two different ways, first as per the film. Then, Anees sir liked it so much that he wanted to shoot it for the trailer as well. I learnt so much just by observing Vidya ma’am and how she plays complicated [parts] in a simple manner.”

With the film clashing with Singham Again, Aaryan made a final pitch, saying, “Make this Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa wali.”