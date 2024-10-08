It looks like the makers are revisiting their roots with the trailer launch in Jaipur. Jaipur is the exact city where the first part of the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was shot.

In Pic: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster

The much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer is set to be unveiled at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema, aka 'Cinema Ka Mandir,' in Jaipur, promising an unforgettable fan fest. The event will feature the film’s star cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, who will grace the occasion with their presence. But why Jaipur? It looks like the makers are revisiting their roots. Jaipur is the exact city where the first part of the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was shot.

Where are the makers launching the trailer?

The makers have organized a grand event at Jaipur’s Raj Mandir. Raj Mandir, known for its stunning architecture and rich cinematic history, is the perfect backdrop for this grand occasion. The launch is not just about the trailer; it’s a celebration of the film’s legacy and the love fans have for the franchise. The team behind 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' aims to create an electrifying atmosphere.

Where was the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' shot?

Chomu Palace Hotel is a historic royal palace where Akshay Kumar’s starrer movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was filmed. Chomu Palace is a beautiful heritage property located near Jaipur. It has been a favorite palace for Bollywood shoots. Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Ajay Devgn’s 'Bol Bachchan' was also shot here. Not just movies, but several TV serials have also been filmed at the palace.

All about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. The teaser for the third par was recently release by the makers.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.