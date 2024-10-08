Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Revisiting the roots Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer set to launch in the city where the first part was made

Revisiting the roots: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer set to launch in the city where the first part was made

Updated on: 08 October,2024 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It looks like the makers are revisiting their roots with the trailer launch in Jaipur. Jaipur is the exact city where the first part of the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was shot. 

Revisiting the roots: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer set to launch in the city where the first part was made

In Pic: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster

Listen to this article
Revisiting the roots: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer set to launch in the city where the first part was made
x
00:00

The much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'  trailer is set to be unveiled at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema, aka 'Cinema Ka Mandir,' in Jaipur, promising an unforgettable fan fest. The event will feature the film’s star cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, who will grace the occasion with their presence. But why Jaipur? It looks like the makers are revisiting their roots. Jaipur is the exact city where the first part of the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was shot. 


Where are the makers launching the trailer?


The makers have organized a grand event at Jaipur’s Raj Mandir. Raj Mandir, known for its stunning architecture and rich cinematic history, is the perfect backdrop for this grand occasion. The launch is not just about the trailer; it’s a celebration of the film’s legacy and the love fans have for the franchise. The team behind 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' aims to create an electrifying atmosphere.


Where was the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' shot?

Chomu Palace Hotel is a historic royal palace where Akshay Kumar’s starrer movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was filmed. Chomu Palace is a beautiful heritage property located near Jaipur. It has been a favorite palace for Bollywood shoots. Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Ajay Devgn’s 'Bol Bachchan' was also shot here. Not just movies, but several TV serials have also been filmed at the palace.

All about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'  

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.  The teaser for the third par was recently release by the makers.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."  

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 kartik aaryan Tripti Dimri Entertainment News vidya balan bollywood Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK