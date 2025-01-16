Tabu recently joined the cast of Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar. They reunited on screen after Hera Pheri which Priyadarshan directed

Picture Courtesy/Balaji Motion Pictures' Instagram account

Listen to this article Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Tabu hug as they reunite on screen after 25 years x 00:00

Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' will be special for movie buffs, especially who are fans of 90s and early 2000s Hindi films.

Firstly, 'Bhooth Bangla' marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has earlier given blockbuster films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Garam Masala', 'De Dana Dan' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' among others. Secondly, the film will also see a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years.

Tabu recently joined the cast and now an adorable picture from the sets surfaced online that shows her exchanging a warm hug with Khiladi Kumar. The two were last seen together in 'Hera Pheri'.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Paresh Rawal is also a part of the movie. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the film. In the video, we saw Akshay and Paresh Rawal flying a kite to mark Makar Sankranti celebrations.

If reports are to be believed, Wamiqa Gabbi will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay in 'Bhooth Bangla'a. More details regarding the film have been kept under wraps. The film is currently being filmed in Rajasthan.

Meamwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his film 'Sky Force', which also marks debut of Veer Pahariya.

'Sky Force', set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day, stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers.At the trailer launch earlier this month, Akshay shared his connection with the uniform, saying, "My father was in the army, so this feeling is inbuilt in me," Akshay explained, adding "When I wear a uniform, it automatically imbues me with strength. I've worn different uniforms before, but this is the first time I am donning the Indian Air Force uniform."

The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

