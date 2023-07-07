Bhumi Pednekar enjoys dinner with rumoured beau Yash Kataria

On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar was seen exiting a cafe in Bandra with her rumoured beau Yash Kataria

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses working in the industry today. Aside from her exceptional acting abilities, the actress dazzles her fans and followers with her unique fashion sense. Although the actress keeps her personal life private, rumours circulated in February this year claimed that she was dating businessman Yash Kataria. On Thursday evening, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her rumoured beau, as the pair were seen exiting a cafe after a romantic dinner date.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actress was seen exiting a cafe in Bandra with her rumoured beau Yash Kataria in a video shared by paparazzi. Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's sister, also joined them. Before stepping into a car, the actress also posed for the media.

Bhumi and her rumoured lover both dressed in black for the date night, with the actress wearing a thigh-high slit midi dress and Yash wearing a black tee and blue denim. Samiksha, on the other hand, wore a two-piece outfit.

The rumours about Bhumi dating Yash Kataria began when the two were seen kissing outside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception in February of this year. According to rumours, they spent the entire evening together at the reception. After leaving the venue, the actress was seen kissing Yash Kataria inside the car.

The video went viral as soon as the paparazzi filmed the moment. Despite the fact that they have never declared their relationship, reports indicate that they are dating.

Yash Kataria is a businessman and producer who has close relationships with numerous Bollywood celebs.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was most recently seen in ‘Afwaah’. She also appeared in ‘Bheed’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has 'The Lady Killer' along side Arjun Kapoor in her kitty.

Bhumi started her industry career as an assistant casting director for Yash Raj Films. After working there for 6 years she made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress in her Debut, played the role of a overweight bride. She later rose to prominence for her role in the commercially successful comedy-dramas ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ alongside Akshay Kumar.