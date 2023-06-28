Bhumi Pednekar spotted leaving Mumbai airport with her rumored boyfriend Yash Kataria

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday with her rumoured businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria

When it comes to her personal life, Bhumi Pednekar is not particularly forthcoming. The actress was photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, as she was accompanied by her rumoured businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria.

Bhumi was seen going out of the airport towards her car in a video that was widely circulated on social media. She was dressed in a black sweatshirt, white pyjamas, and matching shoes. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked smart in a white T-shirt. This is the first time the two have been clicked together.

The rumours about Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria's relationship initially made news in February this year, when the two were supposedly spotted kissing each other after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai. However, it is unclear whether Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a long period.

Little is known about Yash, but if rumours are to be believed, he is an entrepreneur with no ties to B-Town. According to gossip, Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a year but she has avoided speaking about this part of her life with the media.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana. Since then, she has delivered the industry several hits like Badhaai Do, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, and Govinda Naam Mera, among others.

Earlier this year, Bhumi was seen in Anubhav Sinha's socio-political thriller Bheed, which also starred Rajkummar Rao. The film likened the plight of migrant labourers during the coronavirus outbreak to the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

Bhumi will co-star with Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl, is Arjun's debut collaboration with Bhumi. The movie is about a passionate romance between a small-town playboy and a girl.

On Earth Day, the actress partnered with the non-profit organisation, Healing Himalayas, which works towards ecological preservation of the mountain range. As the goodwill ambassador for the NGO, Pednekar will travel to the Himalayas between July and August, and participate in clean-up drives.

The actress says that the NGO’s motto of being the change resonated with her. "I believe that each of us must realise our responsibility towards the planet, and actively strive to reduce the impact of pollution and global warming. This campaign gives me a chance to speak on the urgent need to preserve the delicate yet essential ecosystem of the Himalayas," she says.