Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar with Harsh Gujral

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for the release of her film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The trio along with comedian Harsh Gujral who will also be seen in the film have enthusiastically promoted the February 21 release in different cities. During one of their promotional activities, Bhumi was seen dancing along with Arjun and Harsh on stage to a song from the movie. As Bhumi began to dance, she was seen gesturing Harsh to move away. The video went viral with netizens assuming that Bhumi did not want to share the stage with Harsh and asked him to get off. With the video clip going viral, Bhumi and Harsh along with Arjun has clarified about what actually happened on the stage.

Bhumi Pednekar addresses kalesh rumours

Bhumi took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of the trio which was recorded in an airplane.

The video begins with Arjun Kapoor telling Harsh, "Harsh, Bhumi kuch bol rahi hai." Bhumi then proceeds to make the same gesture she made on the stage a couple of days ago. To this Harsh reacts, "Mai nahi maan raha fir log agalt samjhte hai."

Bhumi then asks him, "Uss din maine tuje kya bola tha?"

Aapne bas itna bola tha arjun ke bagal mai jaake naach ele," said Harsh clarifying the matter. Aur mai pagalon ke tarah pata nahi kaha acch raha tha"

Aur isse kya hua? asked Bhumi. "Kalesh," said the trio in unison.

Bhumi Pednekar about her role in Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Bhumi said 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is a fitting role to conclude her first decade in the industry. "Mere Husband Ki Biwi' has a very special place in my life because when I read the script, I felt, I have never played such a character of Prableen, she is a little off in a nice way... There is so much comedy in her unpredictability, and I have never played such a character before. I've played this part with a lot of dedication, so, it's a very special film for mem," she said to PTI.

The comedy film celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz of 'Khel Khel Mein' fame. The actor credited Aziz for steering her toward the world of comedy once again after working with him on the 2019 rom-com 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. "The backbone of it is the writing. The biggest thing I learnt from Mudassar sir in this film is that comedy is of different styles. Like, the dialogues are written in a specific metre, and as an actor, you need to deliver in that metre, or else the punch won't land," she said.



