Bhumi Pednekar Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared their thoughts on women's safety and Indian cinema at the 55th International Film Festival of India, Goa. Considering the power of cinema and how it can influence society and especially the young minds of the nation, the 55th International Film Festival India 2024 organized a panel discussion on women’s safety and Indian cinema. The panel also included Khushboo Sundar, and actress Suhasini Maniratnam and was moderated by Vani Tripathi Tikoo.

Bhumi Pednekar feels safe on a film set

While the conversation revolved around the portrayal of women on-screen and the safety of women in the workplace, especially on the film set, Bhumi pointed out how she found a safe environment while working on her debut film and all the following films after that.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “My debut film was really very special because the film truly questions the status quo. Being born into a family that was fairly liberal, until I started working, I did not know about the sexism that exists in the workplace. Of course, my father was against my decision of joining the film industry because he felt it’s a big bad world. I wish he knew that the world of cinema and our film industry is really a great place to work. I feel more safe and protected when I am on a film set than anywhere outside.”

Imtiaz Ali shares his take on the casting couch

While the casting couch was also spoken about during the session, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is known for crafting powerful female characters in his films, pointed out an interesting perspective.

Imtiaz Ali said, “One cannot increase the opportunity for themselves by compromising or giving in to the casting couch. There is no assurance that one will get a project based on that. Yes, there will be a lot of people who will come to exploit her, but her career might just also be compromised. If a girl can say no and stand up for her self-respect and dignity, that also helps her to earn respect. If a woman is ready to compromise, even I will think twice before taking the person seriously. I, as a director, also have to respect her to cast her. So, one should not be in that delusion that a budding actor can create opportunity by compromising. In reality, I have only seen the opposite of that.”