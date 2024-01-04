Bhumi, who has Bhakshak and Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the pipeline, seeks a woman-centric project for her OTT debut

Bhumi Pednekar

Listen to this article Women rule the web x 00:00

When Bhumi Pednekar is not shooting, she admits she is bingeing on some web show or the other. Does she see herself foraying into digital entertainment? Hopefully soon, she says. The actor, who has featured in several realistic films—from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) to Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Afwaah (2023)—says she is on the lookout for a woman-led project that will offer her the space to dive deep into her character.

“For my foray into the digital world, I need to do something that is different from my films. I’ve been fortunate that my films have always given me an opportunity to go out of my comfort zone. Long-format storytelling will give me the opportunity to flesh out my character, live it and develop it into something that can have an everlasting impact. Whenever something like that comes my way, I’ll jump at it. I have been thinking of venturing into the digital space for a while, but my debut has to be something that’s exciting and different from all the incredible films that I do,” she states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up next, Pednekar will be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bhakshak and Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Simultaneously, she is seeking web projects that may resonate with her. “I’m a fan of so many web shows, and I’m confident that I will find something I believe in.”