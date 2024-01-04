Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Women rule the web

Women rule the web

Updated on: 05 January,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Bhumi, who has Bhakshak and Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the pipeline, seeks a woman-centric project for her OTT debut

Women rule the web

Bhumi Pednekar

Listen to this article
Women rule the web
x
00:00

When Bhumi Pednekar is not shooting, she admits she is bingeing on some web show or the other. Does she see herself foraying into digital entertainment? Hopefully soon, she says. The actor, who has featured in several realistic films—from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) to Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Afwaah (2023)—says she is on the lookout for a woman-led project that will offer her the space to dive deep into her character.


“For my foray into the digital world, I need to do something that is different from my films. I’ve been fortunate that my films have always given me an opportunity to go out of my comfort zone. Long-format storytelling will give me the opportunity to flesh out my character, live it and develop it into something that can have an everlasting impact. Whenever something like that comes my way, I’ll jump at it. I have been thinking of venturing into the digital space for a while, but my debut has to be something that’s exciting and different from all the incredible films that I do,” she states.


Up next, Pednekar will be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bhakshak and Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Simultaneously, she is seeking web projects that may resonate with her. “I’m a fan of so many web shows, and I’m confident that I will find something I believe in.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhumi Pednekar shubh mangal saavdhan Saand Ki Aankh red chillies entertainment bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK