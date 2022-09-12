Twice upon a time

Having wrapped up The Lady Killer, Arjun-Bhumi reunite for Mudassar’s next; to kick off shoot in London today
Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar wrapped up the shoot of director Ajay Bahl’s thriller The Lady Killer in July. Even before their first offering is ready for release, the duo are set for an encore. It is heard that the two actors, who were signed on for Mudassar Aziz’s next earlier this year, have left for London for the project. The team will kick off the romantic comedy today, thus setting in motion a month-long straight schedule.
Mudassar Aziz
While reports had suggested that the movie is titled Meri Patni Ka Remake, our sources reveal that the makers have yet to zero in on an apt title. A source says, “The project is a laugh riot, right up Mudassar’s alley. The story also requires another female lead. The director will shoot a chunk of Arjun and Bhumi’s portions in London over the next month, while the team closes the deal with the third actor. After the UK schedule, the team will get rolling on the Mumbai leg. Some portions will also be filmed in a few other cities of India.” This is Pednekar’s second project with the filmmaker after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). mid-day reached out to Kapoor and Pednekar, who remained unavailable for comment.
