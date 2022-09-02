Breaking News
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's romantic-comedy 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' turns 5

Updated on: 02 September,2022 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Produced by Anand L Rai, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham' and was followed by a comedy sequel 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan', released in the year 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's romantic comedy film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan' on Thursday, turned five.


Taking to Instagram, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a reel video, which he captioned, "Mic drop. Biscuit drop.#5YearsOfShubhMangalSaavdhan."

In the video, the 'Dream Girl' actor shared some glimpses from the R. S Prasanna directorial film.


Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on her Instagram stories, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the award-winning film.

Produced by Anand L Rai, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham' and was followed by a comedy sequel 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan', released in the year 2020.

The film showcased the story of young Delhi guy Mudit (played by Ayushmann) and his girlfriend Sugandha (played by Bhumi) who discover his erectile dysfunction just before their marriage.

The film received positive responses from the audience and the critics as well.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be next seen in an action film titled 'An Action Hero' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

As per reports, the actor has also signed the sequel of his comedy film 'Dream Girl' alongside Ananya Panday.

Bhumi, on the other hand will be next seen in a thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Arjun Kapoor, with actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in 'Govinda Naam Mera' and in a social drama film 'Bheed'. 

