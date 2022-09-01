Ganesh Chaturthi: Ravi Dubey misses being with wife Sargun on Ganeshotsav

While talking about what is new on the career front, he said: "There are talks on for the new project and I am doing something too which will be announced soon. I am focussed on doing OTT"
Ravi Dubey. Pic/Yogen Shah
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' fame Ravi Dubey is excited about bringing Ganpati home during Ganesh Chaturthi and says he is missing his wife Sargun Mehta during the celebrations.
He said: "In Mumbai, it is a natural feeling to get Ganpati at home. The city is vibrant with joy. The environment is positive. Faith in life and God is forever. After 2 years, the festivities can be seen everywhere."
Also Read: Karan Johar shares heartfelt note for team 'Shershaah': 'Dil bhar gaya'
Asked if he is missing Sargun, the 'Mastyakand' actor said: "Of course I am missing her as she is out of the country. Nevertheless, Bappa is in the house. The vibes are positive. I want happiness, peace and health for everyone. We all should live in present. One should live one day at a time. Life is precious."
While talking about what is new on the career front, he said: "There are talks on for the new project and I am doing something too which will be announced soon. I am focused on doing OTT".
Play Quiz: How well do you know the late television actor Sidharth Shukla?