Arjun Kapoor: Feel blessed to be a part of the industry that has held my hands

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Arjun Kapoor

The trailer of 'Ek Villain Returns' has left the audience in the awe of Arjun Kapoor's physical transformation.

Arjun is, of course, overwhelmed with the support from the industry. He says, “It is really heartening to see so many people from the industry come out to support me. It is hugely motivating because they have all seen what I have been through and the amount of hard work I had to put in to reach where I have reached today.”

The actor adds, “I’m still work in progress and I feel blessed to be a part of the industry that has held my hands when the going was tough emotionally. Our industry is like a family and it is hugely validating for me to see the outpouring of love for my transformation in Ek Villain 2 trailer. I wish to keep doing good work so that the industry keeps feeling proud of me.”

He also thanked trollers for motivating him to work harder. "It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn't know what I was going through. I didn't reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I'm proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more," Arjun shared.

Arjun has been paired opposite Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2 which also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in key roles. Arjun has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.