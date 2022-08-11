Bhumi Pednekar: We have unique tuning to deliver meaningful films

Five years after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi ecstatic to reunite with Akshay on Raksha Bandhan

Bhumi Pednekar

After opening the year with Badhaai Do, it’s time for Bhumi Pednekar to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Raksha Bandhan. Coincidentally, the family drama shares the release date with the duo’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) that hit the screens five years ago. “It’s such a lovely coincidence that on the fifth anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, my second movie with Akshay sir is releasing. He has been a huge part of my career,” says the actor, who also fronted Kumar’s production Durgamati (2020).

A still from Raksha Bandhan

Having closely worked with the superstar, Pednekar says she has learnt the value of success and hard work from him. Their shared love for family dramas, with a strong message at the core, also binds them. “We have a unique tuning to deliver some meaningful films. Both movies are the kind that you can watch with your family, and they deliver a message that you can take home.”

Director Aanand L Rai’s film sees Kumar’s character refusing to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart, until he marries off his four sisters. After featuring in Rai’s production Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Pednekar says it’s a joy to be directed by him. “Aanand sir has been instrumental in making me the actor I am today. He has always pushed me to deliver more.”

