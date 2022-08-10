Akshay Kumar hails Bhumi Pednekar as a 'secure actor'

In his post, Akshay mentioned that his respect for Bhumi has increased as she agreed to do a movie where there is no particular central female lead

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Pics/AFP

As his film 'Raksha Bandhan' is about to release in theatres, actor Akshay Kumar penned an appreciation post for his co-star Bhumi Pednekar. In his post, Akshay mentioned that his respect for Bhumi has increased as she agreed to do a movie where there is no particular central female lead.

"Starry tantrums, what starry tantrums? Yahaan khud hi fan ban na padta hai. Jokes aside, this is an appreciation post for my friend and co-star @bhumipednekar , to agree to do a film which is titled #RakshaBandhan and features 4 sisters. It speaks volumes about her security as an actor," he wrote.

Also Read: 'Shehnaaz to work with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Rhea Kapoor's next'

Sharing Akshay's post on Instagram Story, Bhumi replied, "@akshaykumar (red heart emoji) just love for you and @aanandlrai sir."

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters.

The film was shot in Delhi last year.

Also Read: Red is Bhumi Pednekar's colour and her recent organza saree look is proof!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever