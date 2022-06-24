Red is Bhumi Pednekar's colour and her recent organza saree look is proof!

As for the second image, the 'Badhai Do' actor flashed her signature smile, with eyes closed. She sported a pearl choker having an emerald green stone in the middle and tied her hair back in a loose ponytail

Picture courtesy/Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account

'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star Bhumi Pednekar redefined the colour red in her recent social media pictures. Sharing some intensely beautiful photos, Bhumi captioned her saree look mentioning, "Red is my colour". Bhumi stole the limelight in the very first picture looking drop-dead gorgeous in a red-hued organza saree. She struck an appealing pose with one hand behind her hair, looking straight into the camera with her bold expressions.

She sported a pearl choker having an emerald green stone in the middle and tied her hair back in a loose ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

On the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans. She recently shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun. In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's note on success and gratitude will inspire one and all

'Afwaah' is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.

The actor would also star in Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer', a suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

Apart from 'The Lady Killer', on the film front, Bhumi has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' on her list as well.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar working the graveyard shift