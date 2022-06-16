Bhumi Pednekar shares BTS moments with Arjun Kapoor from 'The Lady Killer'

On completing 45 days of shooting for her upcoming film, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures and cute boomerangs as well

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, on Wednesday, shared some pictures with her 'The Lady Killer' co-star Arjun Kapoor.

In one of the pictures, Bhumi and Arjun are seen looking into each other's eyes, striking a cute couple pose. One can also spot a yellow flower in Bhumi's hair and a white flower in Arjun's hair respectively.

