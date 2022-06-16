Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Bombay HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow case
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Maharashtra: Congress ministers detained during protest against Enforcement Directorate action
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhumi Pednekar shares BTS moments with Arjun Kapoor from The Lady Killer

Bhumi Pednekar shares BTS moments with Arjun Kapoor from 'The Lady Killer'

Updated on: 16 June,2022 03:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On completing 45 days of shooting for her upcoming film, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures and cute boomerangs as well

Bhumi Pednekar shares BTS moments with Arjun Kapoor from 'The Lady Killer'

Picture courtesy/Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account


Actor Bhumi Pednekar, on Wednesday, shared some pictures with her 'The Lady Killer' co-star Arjun Kapoor.

On completing 45 days of shooting for her upcoming film, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures and cute boomerangs as well.




In one of the pictures, Bhumi and Arjun are seen looking into each other's eyes, striking a cute couple pose. One can also spot a yellow flower in Bhumi's hair and a white flower in Arjun's hair respectively.


Show full article

Bhumi Pednekar arjun kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK