Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for Sudhir Mishra's next film in Jodhpur

Updated on: 20 June,2022 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bhumi has started shooting for her next film in Rajasthan. Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for Sudhir Mishra's next film in Jodhpur

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/AFP


Actor Bhumi Pednekar who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans.

Bhumi has started shooting for her next film in Rajasthan. Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun.




In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.When the film was announced, giving details about the upcoming thriller, the ace director said, "It's a story I have lived with for a long time and I have only worked each day to make it quirky and twisted. Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them."


