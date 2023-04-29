Bhumi Pednekar: Rumours have a lot of power

The story of 'Afwaah' revolves around how one wrong rumour has caused chaos and havoc in three lives

With its intriguing storyline and talented cast, Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' is set to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film revolves around the theme of standing up against dangerous rumours and the impact they can have on people's lives.

For Bhumi Pednekar, being a part of 'Afwaah' has been an inspiring experience. The actress says, "Afwaah is a story that is the need of the hour. Rumours have a lot of power, and it's crucial that we stand up against them. When the story was narrated to me, I could instantly relate to it."

The story of 'Afwaah' revolves around how one wrong rumour has caused chaos and havoc in three lives. The film also portrays the after effects of one false rumour and are a monster that won't stop chasing you. Fans have also expressed how they are looking forward to the film after the quirky trailer was released.

'Afwaah' is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Media Works and will release on the 5th May 2023.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar won her third Filmfare award on Thursday night for her performance in the film 'Badhaai Do'. In the film, Bhumi and her co-actor Rajkummar Rao were seen essaying queer characters. The actress bagged the Best Actress critics award. After winning the award, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note thanking the team of Badhaai Do and also expressed what the win for the film meant. She also shared pictures from inside the awards ceremony. "My third one. #BadhaaiDo will be etched in my heart forever. Thank you god, my family, friends, all my film makers and my audience," she started the note.