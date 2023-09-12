Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, will have a gala premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The cast of Thank You for Coming

Listen to this article Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming to have its world premiere at Toronto film fest x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Thank You For Coming to have its world premiere at TIFF Producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor will be gracing the red carpet at TIFF Thank You For Coming celebrates women’s sexuality, freedom, delivers an important message

Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming has garnered prestigious recognition as it has become the sole Indian feature film to be honoured with a World Gala Premiere at the highly esteemed Toronto International Film Festival.

The powerhouse producer duo Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor have added one more feather to their cap. Their much-awaited chick-flick Thank You For Coming has been chosen as an exclusive Indian feature film to have a Gala Premiere at the renowned Roy Thompson Hall for the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This remarkable achievement will bring light to this content and intent-driven film, helmed by Karan Boolani, that will resonate with the audience worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor will be gracing the red carpet on September 15, 2023, at TIFF along with the dynamic cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi and director Karan Boolani.



Rhea Kapoor, expressing her excitement, says, "I am ecstatic for Thank You For Coming to be the only Indian Feature Film having its gala world premiere in TIFF and making a mark globally. I am proud that the jury at TIFF has identified this as an important subject to be screened at their prestigious festival. It’s a women-led mainstream film that presents Indian cinema in its most joyful avatar, echoing with women at a global stage from all age groups!"

Ektaa R Kapoor, added saying, "Thank You For Coming celebrates women’s sexuality, freedom and delivers an important message. In today’s world, this message is more relevant than ever. It’s a film that is high on content and intent! I am elated to have this film as the exclusive Indian representation for the Gala Premiere in TIFF 2023. We couldn’t have asked for a better platform to elevate this film and its bold subject.”

The subject of the film has received love and appreciation from women across the globe, making it a comeback of the chick flick in India. The trailer has been praised for its intent-driven content with bold perspective while maintaining the quintessential Bollywood charm that promises to entertain audiences worldwide.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.