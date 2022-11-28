×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming romantic comedy in Delhi

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming romantic-comedy in Delhi

Updated on: 28 November,2022 05:38 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bhumi is also completing Lady Killer and will also be seen in Afwaah

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming romantic-comedy in Delhi

Bhumi Pednekar


Bhumi Pednekar has been riding a wave of praise for her quick witted, sharp-tongued character in the Govinda Naam Mera trailer. The young Bollywood star will now complete another schedule of her next, also starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, in Delhi and the NCR, bang at the start of Delhi winter. She begins filming on November 27. 


Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is set in the tone of nineties family comedies. The film has also been shot in London.



Also Read: Shriya Saran on teaming up with 'Drishyam 2' co-star Ajay Devgn for Rajamouli's 'RRR'


Bhumi said, “It’s great to be back in Delhi after a while, and especially during the winters! The shooting process of the film has been a lot of fun. As a team, we love hanging out with each other and we have superb chemistry with each other which will definitely show when people see the film. I am looking forward to this schedule and snacking on some great Delhi food while I am here.” 

Bhumi is also completing Lady Killer and will also be seen in Afwaah, Bheed, among other key films that the industry is producing

Do you think Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho was a cult classic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
arjun kapoor Bhumi Pednekar rakul preet singh bollywood bollywood gossips

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK