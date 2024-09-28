Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar attended a fashion event in a white saree by Raw Mango and paired it with a breastplate that had snakes and a glass belly

Bhumi Pednekar Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood beauty Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her quirky sartorial choices, commanded attention at a recent event that honoured the best dressed in showbiz. Bhumi attended the event wearing a saree but with a twist that many dubbed as her ‘Naagin’ look aka shapeshifting serpent. Bhumi’s outfit invited severe trolling on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar trolled for her ‘Naagin’ look

For the event, Bhumi Pednekar wore a white saree by Raw Mango and paired it with a breastplate that had snakes and a glass belly. The brand describes it as a Bhuta Armour plate made of glass or brass. It said in a statement, “This armour is worn by the Theyyam dancers of South India, who wear elaborate costumes and jewelry to channel the voice and spirit of the divine. Traditionally cast in brass, 'Bhuta', is made from glass and coiled with cobras attributed to Lord Shiva.”

Netizens react to Bhumi Pednekar’s outfit

Bhumi’s look invited mixed reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Even her face looks like she is uncomfortable in this plastic outfit. Maybe she was forced to wear”

“Best dressed? She will definitely win for "worst dressed' or "trying too hard”,” added another.

Another user commented, “If anyone has a great fashion sense here, can anyone explain to me what the hell she is wearing???”

Bhumi Pednekar’s Bollywood journey so far

On the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She then made her film debut as an overweight bride in the 2015 romantic comedy 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

She has then starred in movies like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Badhaai Do', 'Lust Stories', 'Durgamati', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Thank You for Coming', 'Bheed', 'The Lady Killer'.

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Bhakshak' which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie 'Khel Khel Mein'. She next has 'Daldal' and 'The Royals' in the kitty.