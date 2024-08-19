Breaking News
On Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi Pednekar says, ‘It’s 2024, why do we still need protection from our brothers?’

Updated on: 19 August,2024 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Where is fear? Where is humanity? This Raksha Bandhan, raise your voices and fight alongside your sisters and daughters, teach your sons good morals"

Bhumi Pednekar Pic/Instagram

She wrote in Hindi, “We have been hearing since childhood - So-and-so’s sister is beaten badly by her husband. But the poor girl cannot leave him. Her sister met with an accident; it seemed like it was a dowry case. Her sister was about to go to college, but some boys harassed her so much that she had to stop going. Someone threw acid on her sister, boys would harass her, she raised her voice and this happened. Her sister was returning from work in the evening and got raped. She accompanied her friend on a bus and got raped. She was on her way to school and got raped. She was working in the fields and got raped. She was working late at night in the office and got raped.”

Bhumi added, “It’s 2024, why do we still need protection from our brothers? How many times and from how many people will our brothers save us? All those men who committed these crimes against women were someone’s brothers. When they did such heinous acts do they not think about their sisters and mothers? Where is fear? Where is humanity? This Raksha Bandhan, raise your voices and fight alongside your sisters and daughters. Teach your sons good morals, and educate them so that the next generation doesn’t hear the same stories.”

On the acting front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming web series 'Daldal'. Amrit Raj Gupta has directed the project. The show is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija. 'The Royals' on Netflix alongside Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea.

