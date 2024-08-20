Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met directorial is one of the most iconic romantic comedies ever made in Hindi cinema. Bhumika Chawla revealed she was supposed to essay Geet's role in the movie

Actress Bhumika Chawla returned to the big screen after a long time with this year's release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan in the lead. During her interactions with the media earlier this year, she revisited her career and said she has no regrets. But there is one sore spot that still bothers her to this day. While she was replaced in several films, the one that hurt her the most was 'Jab We Met' directed by Imtiaz Ali. Before Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumika Chawla was approached for the role of Geet.

After starring opposite Salman Khan in 'Tere Naam', Bhumika got offers for several big films. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Chawla revealed that she was initially offered to play the lead in 'Jab We Met'. Instead of Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol was to play the male lead. However, the film did not materialise and it went on to be made with a different cast and production house.

"I got many offers. But I’ve always been selective and choosy about what I do. Maine ek bahut badi film sign ki thi uske baad, unfortunately production change hogaya, hero change hogaya, movie ka naam hi change hogaya. Sab change hogaya, phir heroine bhi change ho gayi (I had signed a big film after that, and unfortunately, the production changed, then the hero changed, and the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too). But if I would have done that it would have been different (for me). So they say, jo likha hai, woh hota hai. I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later, I signed another film which didn’t happen too. Baki jo ki gayi woh shayad utni chali nahi ya chali, it’s just like a gamble, you don’t know when and which movie will work," she shared.

She added, “Ek hi baar mujhe bura laga tha, jab maine Jab We Met sign ki aur nahi hui (That’s the only time I’ve felt bad about losing a film). I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened, but it’s okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don’t think much about it. I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen.”

Bobby Deol, too, had opened up about being replaced in the film. He claimed that it was Kareena who wanted Shahid opposite her in the film. “I was like, wow. Quite an industry… But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film,” Bobby told HuffPost in 2017.