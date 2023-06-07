Check who turned photographer for Bobby Deol, wife Tania Deol

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was last seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series 'Aashram 3' which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience

Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol recently completed 27 years of their wedding. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a string of romantic pictures clicked by his younger son Dharam Deol. He captioned the post, "Us @iamdharamdeol always capturing the perfect moment."

In the pictures, Bobby could be seen hugging and kissing his wife. The couple were twinning in casual white outfits. Soon after he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Veteran actor Dharmendra showered blessings on the couple and wrote, "Be happy healthy and strong. love you my darling kids." Actor Rahul Dev wrote, "Waah! Timeless." A fan commented, "Candid and warm vibe." "God bless both..," a user wrote.

Bobby and Tania tied the knot on May 30, 1996. Bobby and his wife welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was last seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series 'Aashram 3' which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 and will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's film 'Gadar 2'. Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

