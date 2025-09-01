Making his Bollywood debut with Kuku Ki Kundali, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam gets candid, saying bagging a Karan Johar production feels surreal as well as scary. The film is backed by Dharma Production and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi

For Bhuvan Bam, who is set to star in Kuku Ki Kundali, the Dharma Productions’ romantic comedy marks more than just his Bollywood debut. To him, it signifies the long way he has come — from being a YouTube star to making his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar, and now being silver screen-bound. Confirming to mid-day that he is leading the Karan Johar offering, Bam says, “My aim with this film is that whoever watches it should feel, ‘The guy on the screen is one of our own.’ I always want to give them this feeling that wherever they are from, if they work hard and are dedicated enough, they can achieve anything.”

For Bhuvan Bam, who is set to star in Kuku Ki Kundali, the Dharma Productions’ romantic comedy marks more than just his Bollywood debut. To him, it signifies the long way he has come — from being a YouTube star to making his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar, and now being silver screen-bound. Confirming to mid-day that he is leading the Karan Johar offering, Bam says, “My aim with this film is that whoever watches it should feel, ‘The guy on the screen is one of our own.’ I always want to give them this feeling that wherever they are from, if they work hard and are dedicated enough, they can achieve anything.”

Wamiqa Gabbi and Karan Johar

The breezy offering sees him opposite Wamiqa Gabbi and is helmed by Sharan Sharma, who previously directed Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024). Even as Bam knows that he is living the dream of many aspiring actors, he is also fearful. “It looks great from the outside that this is happening to a guy from Malviya Nagar, Delhi, who had nothing except a vision that he should entertain people. But the pessimist I am, I get scared when good things happen to me, thinking whether I’d be able to do justice to it. So, I’m wondering how I will pull this off,” he shares.

Being involved in the creative process and having Sharma as the captain of the ship assures Bam. The content creator-turned-actor says, “The team’s approach gives me confidence. Plus I am involved in the writing process. So, I get real-time validation that it’s shaping up well.”